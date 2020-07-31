A former Southern High School student accused of taking a gun from a teacher’s pickup parked on the campus last school year was expected to take a plea deal in the Superior Court of Guam but was a no-show Thursday.

Christian Brian Quinata failed to appear for his change-of-plea hearing before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Thursday. His defense attorney hasn’t been able to get in touch with him to attend the hearing.

Lamorena said he would issue an arrest warrant if he doesn’t show up at the next hearing on Aug. 19.

Details of his plea agreement have not yet been made public.

In May 2019, Quinata was 17 when he was charged as an adult after two school employees reported to police that their trucks had been burglarized.

A Smith & Wesson .357-caliber revolver and ammunition went missing from one of the trucks and was recovered from inside a girl's restroom in the school, court documents state.

The Guam Department of Education employee who brought that handgun onto the school campus has left the department, Post files state.