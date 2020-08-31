Former speaker, 'a tireless advocate for working families,' dies

Don Parkinson, the speaker of the 23rd Guam Legislature, has died.

Officials gave their tribute to the lawmaker on Monday after hearing about his death due to an illness and the common thread was his advocacy for working families and consumers.

Parkinson served in the 17th to the 23rd Guam Legislature.

"Today, Guam lost a tireless advocate for working families. I worked with former Speaker Don Parkinson personally and witnessed firsthand his passion for our people," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. "He fought to keep utility costs affordable and our social safety net in place. He repeatedly sought the establishment of an unemployment insurance program for Guam, and he was one of the earliest statutory proponents of alternative energy solutions for Guam," the governor stated.

"As a senator, lawyer, veteran, and father, his life was marked by a spirit that never quit and always stood up for the forgotten or the left behind. On behalf of the people of Guam, First Gentleman Jeff, Lieutenant Governor Josh and I, we offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and loved ones," the governor stated.

'Staunch advocate of Democratic ideals'

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes' stated, "during his terms in the Legislature, Speaker Parkinson advocated for everyday, hardworking Guamanians, fighting for unemployment insurance, and lowering of utility rates. He was a visionary, one who advocated for Guam’s economic stability, and a 10-year sustainable energy plan."

“To his wife Marina and his children, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to you – Speaker Parkinson’s legacy will always live on throughout Guam’s history. The people of Guam today lost a staunch advocate of Democratic ideals. Speaker Parkinson, thank you for all you’ve done for our island,” the speaker stated.

Flags at the Guam Congress Building will be flown at half-staff for the remainder of the week.

Del. Michael San Nicolas, in a statement, said, "Speaker Parkinson fought for the people. His legacy as a champion for consumers was the hallmark of his public service. Our deepest condolences to the Parkinson family. He was a true public servant."

'People of Guam loved him

Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez also paid tribute to his former close colleague.

"Speaker Don Parkinson and I were close colleagues in the Legislature and became allies when I was governor and he was speaker. He loved Guam and the people of Guam loved him."

"He certainly made his mark when he first ran for senator. I remember his ads where he was squeezing 90% of the water out of a frozen chicken," Gutierrez stated.

The Democratic Party of Guam described Parkinson as "a formidable policy maker and political leader ... Parkinson will be remembered as a staunch advocate for the people of our island and a key figure in the progression of the Democratic Party of Guam."