Former Speaker Don Parkinson, 'a tireless advocate for working families,' dies

Don Parkinson, the speaker of the 23rd Guam Legislature, has died.

Officials today issued statements in tribute to the former legislative speaker who is being remembered as a champion for consumers.

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero issued this statement:

"Today, Guam lost a tireless advocate for working families. I worked with former Speaker Don Parkinson personally and witnessed firsthand his passion for our people. He fought to keep utility costs affordable and our social safety net in place. He repeatedly sought the establishment of an unemployment insurance program for Guam, and he was one of the earliest statutory proponents of alternative energy solutions for Guam," the governor stated.

"As a senator, lawyer, veteran, and father, his life was marked by a spirit that never quit and always stood up for the forgotten or the left behind. On behalf of the people of Guam, First Gentleman Jeff, Lieutenant Governor Josh and I, we offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and loved ones."

Del. Michael San Nicolas, in a statement, said, "Speaker Parkinson fought for the people. His legacy as a champion for consumers was the hallmark of his public service. Our deepest condolences to the Parkinson family. He was a true public servant."

Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez also paid tribute to his former close colleague.

"Speaker Don Parkinson and I were close colleagues in the Legislature and became allies when I was governor and he was speaker. He loved Guam and the people of Guam loved him."

"He certainly made his mark when he first ran for senator. I remember his ads where he was squeezing 90 percent of the water out of a frozen chicken," Gutierrez stated.