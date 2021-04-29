Former Speaker 'Joe T' honored during state funeral in Hagåtña

Dozens of elected leaders, family and friends gathered at the Guam Congress Building to pay their last respects to former Speaker Joe Taitano San Agustin on Wednesday.

He was remembered as a frank politician able to rally support from both his fellow Democrats and Republicans on the other side of the aisle, even during the most partisan situations. Nephew Tyrone Taitano delivered the eulogy for "Joe T.," as he was fondly known.

"Joe T. also loved the community he served for so many decades and the principle of public service, for which he exemplified in such a sterling fashion," Taitano said.

San Agustin was instrumental in the establishment of many government agencies, the return of federal land to original landowners and a longtime advocate for government retirees. He served in the 14th to 23rd Guam Legislatures and served as speaker of the 20th, 21st and 22nd Legislatures.

His selection as the leader of the island's lawmaking body occurred even when there was an unusual 10-10 split among Democrats and Republicans, following the death of Sen.-elect Marilyn Won Pat between the 1990 election and the upcoming inauguration. San Agustin, facing a deadlocked vote along party lines, retained his speakership with bipartisan support.

His continual success in elected office was a testament to his character, according to Taitano, because San Agustin wasn't the typical politician.

"Now don't get me wrong, it's not as if he didn't have political skills – he certainly did. But I don't think anyone would put him in the category of a glad-handing politician who everybody likes because he's always nice and never says anything controversial," Taitano said. "If anything, Joe T. was known for his straightforward and direct approach – to put it mildly."

San Agustin was also director of administration to Gov. Manuel F.L. Guerrero, the last appointed governor, and Gov. Carlos Camacho, the first elected governor. He additionally served as a member of the Government of Guam Retirement Fund Board of Trustees for over 20 years and also was the chairman of the Democratic Party of Guam between 1997 and 2001.

"His example looms so much larger than any title or office he ever held," Taitano said. "There are no statues or public places named after Speaker Joe T. San Agustin – at least not yet. But we have the legacy of his life. And for those of us fortunate to hold positions of authority, both elected and appointed, we have the standard of competence, ethics and leadership that he set as a public servant."