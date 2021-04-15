Former Speaker Joe T. San Agustin mourned

Former Speaker Joe Taitano San Agustin died early Thursday morning.

San Agustin dedicated decades of his life to public service and was instrumental in the establishment of many government agencies, the return of federal land to original landowners and a long time advocate for government retirees.

He served in the 14th to the 23rd Guam Legislatures and served as speaker of the 20th, 21st, and 22nd Guam Legislatures.

"Speaker San Agustin lived a life dedicated to faith, politics, and serving the people of Guam," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Speaker San Agustin was a staunch defender of the Government of Guam Retirement Fund and served as the Chairman of its elected board. Our island lost a great advocate today. Our deepest condolences and sympathies go out to his children—Sen. Joe, Annie, Mary, John, and their families. As a friend, I will miss him. As an island, we will miss a great statesman, an advocate for the people of Guam, a compassionate public official, and a devoted Catholic."

San Agustin served as the Executive Director of the Guam Base Reuse and Closure (BRAC) Office and was instrumental in shepherding the return and reuse of Tiyan.

He was also Director of Administration to Gov. Manuel FL Guerrero, the last appointed governor, and Gov. Carlos Camacho, the first elected governor. In the Guam Legislature, he focused on protecting public finances, economic development, and uplifting every single person on our island, said Leon Guerrero.

“Speaker Joe T. San Agustin was a giant in politics. He helped shape and reform our public institutions and build Guam’s economic engines to generate wealth and prosperity for the island. He was well regarded by leaders of all persuasions and will be remembered as one of the most effective policymakers to have ever served our island,” said Lt. Governor Tenorio.

San Agustin also served as a member of the Government of Guam Retirement Fund Board of Trustees for over 20 years and also served as the chairman of the Democratic Party of Guam between 1997 and 2001.

"His exemplary work ethic and service to lifting our people will forever remain an inspiration and standard by which future leaders should model themselves after. We offer our prayers and deepest condolences to his family during their time of grief," stated Speaker Therese Terlaje.