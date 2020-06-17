Former student alleges years of abuse

A former Catholic school boy alleges he was sexually abused and molested for nearly three years while attending San Vicente Catholic School in the late 1960s.

A civil complaint was filed against the Capuchin Franciscans, the School Sisters of Notre Dame and San Vicente Catholic School on Tuesday on behalf of a man who was identified as A.A.A.A. to protect his identity.

The lawsuit alleges he was sexually abused repeatedly by the late Monsignor Zoilo Camacho between 1967 and 1970.

Camacho died in September 2007.

The alleged abuse began when the plaintiff was in the third grade at San Vicente and began helping at the chapel during and after school hours cleaning, sweeping and picking up trash.

The lawsuit states that one day the boy accidentally dropped a candle, which broke, angering Camacho.

The priest allegedly pulled down the boy’s pants and spanked him with a wooden paddle and then sexually assaulted him causing him to sob in pain and fear, court documents state.

The minor was compelled to help the priest in the chapel for at least two more years and was continuously sexually abused, raped, and forced to perform various sexual acts.

During the several years of abuse, Camacho allegedly gave the plaintiff money to buy candy and soda as a way to groom him to become and remain a victim, the lawsuit states.

As a result of the years of abuse, the plaintiff suffered harm in different aspects of his life and was unable to relate to women and became abusive toward them, said his attorney David Lujan.

The lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages.