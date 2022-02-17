Local officials expressed their condolences to the family of former vice mayor of Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon, Kenneth C. Santos, who has died.

Santos, who retired in October 2020, "made the ultimate decision to spend more time with his family and try to nurture his body back to good health when he decided not to run for reelection in November 2020," according to a statement from the Mayors Council of Guam.

“He truly was someone who was always on the move, and it hurt me emotionally to see that this once active vibrant individual was confined to a wheelchair and not able to be the public servant we knew him as,” said MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan.

“We wished him well on his move to seek medical attention in Colorado, along with his wife Judy. It was our fervent wish and hope that he would return one day triumphant in overcoming his medical condition. Vice Mayor Ken fought the good fight, but winning it was not meant to be. We offer our deepest condolences to his wife Judy and his family. We thank them for sharing Vice Mayor Ken with us and making Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon a better place before he left it."

Funeral arrangements are being finalized, the council stated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the administration joins the Santos family and the island in mourning "a loving father, grandfather, and father figure to many in our island community."

“As a lifelong baseball player and coach since he was 18, Vice Mayor Santos always devoted his time and talents to mentoring our youth and encouraging their growth. Out of the goodness of his heart, he would lend a helping hand to anyone in need and invoked his spirit of kind leadership to serve the village he loved so dearly," the governor stated.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio said Santos was a hard working man who "became a master of many trades to make ends meet and support his loved ones."

Tenorio said Santos also worked as a maintenance supervisor, forklift operator, school aide, security worker and put in time coaching the Guam Little League and amateur and masters divisions.

"He dedicated his life to ensure his family and community thrived," Tenorio said. "Especially during this pandemic when many have been hard-pressed, Vice Mayor Santos’s life reminds us that family is our rock and our reason to prevail. His loved ones have our heartfelt condolences and prayers.”