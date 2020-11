Former Tamuning Vice Mayor Nancy Toves, also known as Nancy T. Leon Guerrero, died Nov. 8 after a long illness, the Mayors' Council of Guam confirmed. She was 83.

She was the vice mayor of the Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon municipality from January 2001 to January 2005.

“We express our deepest condolences at the passing of a colleague,” the Mayors’ Council of Guam stated.