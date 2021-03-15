Former teen dad on culinary path: 'Never too late'

Forty-two-year-old Albert Pingul became a father at a very young age, which forced him to make some tough decisions before he reached adulthood.

"I was a teenage dad who dropped out of high school and started working to support my family," said Pingul. "At that time, you had to support your family first. So I decided not to go back to school."

This family man attempted to get his GED in his early 20s.

"I still failed to do that," he said.

It wasn't until 13 years later that he was finally able to accomplish that goal in 2015.

"From then on, a door opened. I went to GCC to inquire about culinary arts. I've been working in the industry for about 15 years already as a cook," he said.

Pingul is now just weeks away from completing the culinary program at Guam Community College.

"The people that inspired me is the graduates from this program. They interned where I used to work – at Planet Hollywood. Seeing them progress later in life in their job positions is what inspired me a lot," he said.

He said he is thankful to his mother and family for helping him to get this far even though he did not follow the traditional track.

"I look back then when my mom was telling me to go back to school and I should have listened to her before," he said. "A good gift, too, is that my son is taking ProStart at (John F. Kennedy High School) and we are both graduating this May. ... To be earning this diploma, I feel proud of myself."

Pingul said his son is following in his footsteps by showing interest in the culinary industry.

For now, Pingul is working as the assistant kitchen manager at Jamaican Grill. He thanks the restaurant team for allowing him to do the job he loves while he completes the culinary program.

Goal of giving back

"My ultimate goal is to be an instructor here at GCC," he said, as he plans to give back to the school that is helping him excel in his career.

"I encourage all the cooks out there to come and register. Don't be scared," he said. "If you have the passion in cooking and struggling, too, then come back to school. You will see that you open up the door to what you want. It's never too late."