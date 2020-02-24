Former Thunderbird pilot assigned to lead 36th Wing at AAFB

A command pilot who flew with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and who also served on the Joint Staff has been assigned to serve as commander, 36th Wing, Pacific Air Forces, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

Brig. Gen. Jeremy T. Sloane is the Commandant, Air War College, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, according to his official biography. The Air War College is the Air Force’s senior professional military education institution.

The Department of Defense sent out a list of new assignments for general officers on Feb. 13.

Currently, Brig. Gen. Gentry W. Boswell is the commander, 36th Wing, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

The 36th Wing command comprises five groups and 17 squadrons, executing Pacific Command's Continuous Bomber Presence, Theater Security Packages, Contingency Response Operations, and peacetime and combat operations in the Indo Pacific Region, according to the Andersen Air Force Base website. The Wing is also tasked to ensure the successful deployment, employment and integration of air and space forces from the most forward sovereign U.S. Air Force Base in the Indo-Pacific region.

The base commander is responsible for the well-being of more than 7,900 joint military and civilian personnel on the installation.

Sloane graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1992 with a bachelor of science degree in engineering, according to his biography. He earned his pilot wings at Columbus AFB, Mississippi, in 1996 and completed the F-16 Initial Qualification Course at Luke AFB, Arizona, in 1997. He has held a variety of F-16 flying assignments to include U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds operations officer, Operations Support Squadron commander, deputy operations group commander, vice wing commander and 8th Fighter Wing commander, Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. Brig. Gen. Sloane also served on the Joint Staff as the Broader Middle East Division chief, Operations Directorate (J3), where he led a sensitive coordination and planning effort regularly reviewed by the chairman and secretary of Defense. Prior to his current assignment, Sloane served as vice director of operations for North American Aerospace Defense Command, Peterson AFB, Colorado.