The former interim executive manager and the certifying officer of the Guam Regional Transit Authority pleaded not guilty to corruption charges.

On Tuesday morning, in the Superior Court of Guam, the last two of seven public officials being prosecuted by the Government Corruption Division at the Office of the Attorney General appeared to answer to their charges.

Richard Ybanez, the former interim executive manager of GRTA, and Jennifer Badar Cruz, the certifying officer, both pleaded not guilty to theft, conspiracy and official misconduct charges.

The charges are faced not only by Ybanez and Badar, but also board chair Alejo Sablan, board member and Hågat Mayor Kevin Susuico and board member and Inalåhan Mayor Anthony Chargualaf. The charges relate to Ybanez's not having the "requisite college degree" to serve as the GRTA interim executive manager between April 2022 and May 2023.

The other two government officials facing corruption charges in a separate case were Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Arthur San Agustin and Public Health chief environmental health officer Masatomo "Tom" Nadeau. Both pleaded not guilty to charges last month related to approving sanitary permits for public schools without any legally required inspections.

Trial and conditions

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Ybanez's attorney, Sean Brown, a former prosecutor, asserted his client's right to a speedy trial.

Ybanez's assertion falls in line with his co-defendants who also want a speedy trial, which Brown said is scheduled to begin Sept. 18 before presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III.

Cruz's attorney, Stephen Hattori, the executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., also asserted that right on behalf of Cruz.

Prior to the hearing, Cruz had not retained an attorney because she could not afford one. However, she was ineligible for the Public Defender's free legal services. At the hearing, Hattori asked that his office be allowed to represent her, and the request was granted by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.

Similar to conditions on the co-defendants who already have answered to their charges, Sison placed Ybanez and Cruz on pretrial release with conditions including reporting to the probation office once a week by telephone or email, and not discussing the facts of the case with their co-defendants.

Brown also requested that Ybanez be allowed to travel freely for work or pleasure. Sison, however, stated a formal motion to request travel must be filed with the court.

Afterward, Brown added Ybanez has travel plans for Sept. 1 and late October.

Discovery

Considering the case is set to go to trial next month, Brown also requested that communications the Transit officials had with the AG's office be turned over.

"Could we get communications between the (GRTA) board members, the co-actors here in this case, and (AG's) attorneys, specifically for advice on this exact issue? ... Because I believe those communications would be material and vital to the case," Brown said.

In response, prosecutor Gloria Rudolph said she would look into the communications and coordinate with Brown.