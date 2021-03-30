A criminal trial for a former UFC fighter accused of rape will be delayed for a couple of months as the alleged victim remains off-island.

Jury selection and trial for defendant John Walter Cruz Tuck was set to begin on March 29, however the prosecution told the court that they only recently learned that the victim would not be able to travel to Guam until mid-April.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon granted the prosecution's request and trial is now expected to begin sometime in May.

Tuck was arrested about one year ago after being accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Tumon.

He was charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Tuck remains out of prison on curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., except for emergency medical treatment for himself or members of his immediate family or household, Post files state.