A former adjunct professor of the School of Business and Public Administration at University of Guam has announced his candidacy for the 36th Guam Legislature.

"After careful deliberation with friends and family, especially those who have shared their confidence and certitude with me, to aid our community as a public servant, I would like to announce that I have tendered my resignation as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Guam this past Friday, January 24th, 2020," Vince Borja stated in a release.

Borja will be running as a Republican senatorial candidate. According to Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the Guam Election Commission, he has not submitted an organizational report.

"While I firmly believe that the actions that both myself and my supporters have taken thus far, were above reproach, the last thing we need, are assumptions shading a negative view on a campaign, which is intended to take the high road, and bring humility to the table," Borja stated.

The decision to quit the university was challenging but after discussing the matter with his fiancee, Borja said he was reminded that this was an opportunity to realize a lifelong dream of serving Guam's people.

"Hence, the decision to resign my position and enter this senatorial race, placing sole focus on the endeavor at hand. I greatly appreciate the kind and supportive words that I have received this past week, and I look forward to working hard for you, sharing my platform with those of you wanting change, and earning every one of your votes," he stated.

Under Guam law, with certain exceptions, a person can’t simultaneously be a government employee and a political candidate.