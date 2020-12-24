A former University of Guam professor who was convicted of sexually assaulting students during a party at his home in Ipan in November 2014 won’t be spending the holidays in prison.

Michael Blair Ehlert, 59, has met the requirements for full-time release and was freed Wednesday, according to Department of Corrections Chief of Parole Michael Quinata.

“He served his time,” said Quinata.

Ehlert will remain on parole for three years.

The Guam Parole Board has yet to decide on Ehlert’s request for unsupervised off-island parole so that he can relocate to Hong Kong for work.

Ehlert was convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct in October 2017. He attempted to appeal the conviction but was denied.

He served an 18-month sentence, which began June 24, 2019.

He told the parole board that he has Hong Kong residency and is married to a woman living there, Post files state.

Ehlert is a level one sex offender, according to the Guam Sex Offender Registry.