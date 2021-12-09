A former University of Guam researcher and professor along with his co-actor will both learn their fates in the District Court of Guam today.

Former UOG professor Thomas Marler, 62; and John Hobart "Bart" Lawrence, 62, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee; are scheduled to appear before Senior Judge Alex Munson for sentencing.

The pair admitted their roles in a scheme to rig bids for federally funded projects at UOG.

Marler, who admitted to certain charges in his superseding indictment that include conspiracy to restrain trade, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering, requested he get probation to include 30 days of home confinement, and serve 500 hours of community service.

Federal prosecutors stated that Marler, who faces 12 to 18 months in prison, should get the low end of the guideline range with two years of supervised release, serve 100 hours of community service, and pay a $215,262 fine.

Lawrence is hoping to get two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to restrain trade and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors recommended he get eight months in prison, two years of supervised release, serve 100 hours community service, and pay a $40,000 fine.

Jayanika Lawrence, 33, Bart Lawrence’s daughter, has since been sentenced to serve one year of probation and perform 50 hours of community service after she admitted to cutting trees on U.S. lands as a misdemeanor in connection with the case.

According to her plea agreement, Jayanika Lawrence was involved in a federally funded UOG project working in areas bordering the Guam National Wildlife Refuge in January 2014. It was previously said in court that she did not know what her father and Marler were "doing behind the scenes."

The scheme happened between November 2013 and June 2015.

Marler conspired with the Lawrences and others to rig bids for federally funded project work in connection with cooperative agreements between the Navy and UOG, court documents state.