Former UOG professor to spend 1 year in prison for rigging bids

A former University of Guam researcher and professor who admitted to participating in a scheme to rig bids for federally funded projects at the university will spend a year and a day in federal prison.

Thomas Marler, 62, was sentenced Thursday before Senior Judge Alex Munson in the District Court of Guam.

“I want to begin by apologizing for doing something that has caused so much concern for so many people,” said Marler. “The amount of energy that has been invested into the investigation by the prosecution is really saddening for me, and my decisions caused that. I was the key member of the team ... that tried to figure out a way to maneuver these projects, and I made very bad decisions as a result of that.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

His co-defendant, John Hobart "Bart" Lawrence, 62, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee from Gresham, Oregon, was sentenced separately on Thursday before Judge Munson.

He will have to spend four months in prison and pay a $4,000 fine.

Bart Lawrence had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to restrain trade and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The scheme took place between November 2013 and June 2015.

John Lawrence’s daughter, Jayanika Lawrence, 33, was the first to be sentenced, receiving one year of probation after she admitted to cutting trees on U.S. lands, as a misdemeanor, in connection with the case.

Sending a clear message

Marler was a professor at UOG as well as the principal investigator for certain Navy-funded cooperative agreements, where his responsibilities included bidding out and awarding project work in compliance with UOG’s procurement process.

“However, instead of soliciting bids from the Guam community, Marler produced fictitious bids in order to make the procurement process appear legitimate and awarded the project work to Isla Paraiso, a company controlled by Marler, and to Sansar Consulting, a company owned by Jayanika Lawrence and operated with the help of John Lawrence, Marler’s longtime friend and associate. During the time of the conspiracy, the defendants fraudulently obtained over $200,000 in project work,” the U.S. Attorney's Office on Guam stated.

“A competitive bidding process promotes fairness among those seeking government-funded projects,” stated U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson. “It also ensures that taxpayers are getting the most value for their money. The defendants’ actions undermined this process to the detriment of others, including UOG. Our office applauds our federal partners for their hard work in bringing these defendants to justice.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill stated: "This investigation ... sends a clear message that the FBI, working with our federal partners in the Internal Revenue Service and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, will continue to hold individuals accountable when they violate federal laws and to protect the integrity of the federal government's contract process."

'Conspired together out of greed'

“Mr. Marler, Mr. Lawrence, and Ms. Lawrence conspired together out of greed to unfairly profit themselves, and they did so at the expense of other businesses operating in an honest manner,” said Bret Kressin, IRS Criminal Investigation special agent in charge, Seattle Field Office. “Fair business practices exist to promote opportunities for everyone, and IRS-CI will continue to investigate those who cheat and choose not to play fairly.”

Marler was allowed to remain out of prison while the U.S. Bureau of Prisons determines the location where he will serve his time.

Defense attorney David Lujan recommended that Marler serve his sentence in a Hawaii prison.

Marler also was ordered to pay a $20,000 fine.