A former professor at the University of Guam spending a year in federal prison for his part in a bid-rigging scheme wants the court to vacate, set aside and correct his sentence for a charge he admitted to in the District Court of Guam.

Thomas E. Marler, 63, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to restrain trade, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering, filed his request in the District Court of Guam on April 18.

He wants the third charge to be tossed out, claiming his attorneys were at fault and did not provide effective counsel.

According to court documents, Marler said federal authorities initially approached him in 2016 with a pre-indictment agreement, which he rejected based on the advice of his attorney, David Lujan. A second offer was made in 2017, but Marler contends Lujan rejected it without showing it to him.

"These unethical actions of Mr. Lujan caused the government's continued pursuit of the indictment," Marler stated in his argument.

An indictment was handed down against Marler in August 2019.

Marler contends Lujan told him he would initiate plea bargaining to bring the case to a quick close, but that did not occur.

Attorney Clyde Lemons, who works with Lujan, picked up plea negotiations, but Marler contends Lemons "deceived" him in the same manner Lujan had.

Lujan was unable to comment when reached by email. Lemons declined to comment.

Marler said he wanted a rapid plea deal to protect UOG from "negative public relations that would result from the slander-mongering journalists," which he argues could have been avoided.

"These unethical and deceptive behaviors of Mr. Lujan and Mr. Lemons were perpetrated despite (Marler's) clear communication that he was opposed to trial and his desire for a rapid plea agreement was partly to protect the University from the negative press that would accompany a lengthy litigation process," the request states. "(Marler's) Sixth Amendment rights were not upheld by this law firm by virtue of the fact that they refused to obey his clearly communicated instructions as their client."

Marler also argued that while he was recovering in the Philippines from skin cancer surgery, Lemons told him of a plea deal that included only two of the three charges he admitted to in court. But when he returned to Guam, he learned that he had missed the government's deadline to respond to the agreement.

Marler contends the issue was his attorney's fault, but the government was no longer willing to honor the agreement and instead presented another deal that included the third charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Marler said in his filing that his attorneys missing the deadline "sabotaged" his Philippine retirement plans, adding that Philippine banks ended up closing his accounts in 2020 after they learned of his money-laundering indictment.

Marler wants the court to set aside or dismiss the charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which he contends would allow him to get a Philippine bank account, acquire a Philippine permanent resident visa and maintain integrity with the retirement life that he has been planning, documents state.

"More importantly, it will hold accountable Lujan & Wolff LLP for ineffective assistance of counsel and protect future clients from being victimized by what (Marler) experienced as predatory behaviors," Marler stated.

Marler is set to be released Nov. 24 from a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility in Hawaii and then will serve two years of supervised release.

Scheme

The scheme was carried out between November 2013 and June 2015.

His co-defendant, John Hobart "Bart" Lawrence, 62, a former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee from Gresham, Oregon, was sentenced separately to spend four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to restrain trade and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

John Lawrence's daughter, Jayanika Lawrence, 33, was sentenced to one year of probation after she admitted to cutting trees on U.S. land, as a misdemeanor, in connection with the case.

Marler conspired with the Lawrences and others to rig bids for federally funded project work in connection with cooperative agreements between the U.S. Navy and UOG, Post files state.