Former USDA employee charged in bid-rigging case

A former U.S. Department of Agriculture employee on Guam has been charged as the third defendant in a federal case that accuses a former University of Guam professor of rigging bids for UOG projects funded by the Navy and USDA.

John Hobart “Bart” Lawrence has been charged as an additional defendant in the case that previously charged Thomas Marler, a former UOG researcher and professor, and a former Guam resident who has relocated to Portland, Oregon, identified in court documents as Jayanika Lawrence.

Jayanika Lawrence is the daughter of the third defendant.

Bart Lawrence and Marler were longtime friends, the superseding indictment states.

Jayanika Lawrence and her father participated in the bid-rigging scheme as co-conspirators, the superseding indictment filed in the District Court of Guam recently states.

Marler and Bart Lawrence agreed to start a business called Sansar Environmental Consulting, as an environmental consultant, which was operated by Jayanika Lawrence, but Bart Lawrence had control over Sansa, the indictment states. The indictment alleges more than $50,000 in UOG grants from the Navy and USDA were deposited into Sansar or Jayanika Lawrence's accounts as an alleged pass-through.

The alleged conspiracy included creating false bids so the grants would be awarded to companies under the control of the defendants.

The charges filed against the trio include wire fraud, conspiracy to restrain trade, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The federal investigation began in February 2015, when the university discovered procurement issues with certain grants managed by Marler, then a faculty member under the Western Pacific Tropical Research Center, who also served as the principal investigator for those grants, Post files state.

The three are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

Marler is accused of conspiring to rig bids to enrich himself by steering about $191,000 in federally funded contracts to two businesses.

Marler is accused of rigging bids to favor Isla Paraiso and Sansar Environmental Consulting.

The indictment alleges they conspired between 2013 and around June 2015 to submit bogus bids and obtain federally funded UOG projects through noncompetitive rigged bids, court documents state.

Federal prosecutors listed dozens of contracts that were awarded to Isla Paraiso and Sansar Environmental during the two-year time frame.

Marler allegedly prepared and submitted bid proposals on behalf of Sansar Environmental Consulting and submitted false bid proposals on behalf of other vendors, who weren't even aware bids were being submitted on their behalf.