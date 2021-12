Nancy Toves, former vice mayor of Tamuning, Tumon and Harmon, has died after a long illness. She was 83.

Toves, also known as Nancy T. Leon Guerrero, served as vice mayor for the municipality from January 2001 to January 2005, according to the Mayors’ Council of Guam which announced her passing and offered condolences to her family on Tuesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

(Daily Post Staff)