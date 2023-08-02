A former Vietnam War refugee will be returning to Guam for the first time in 48 years with the hopes of making new connections and helping Guam in his role as an anthropologist.

Nam Kim was just a toddler when he and his family were evacuated off a rooftop in Vietnam after the Fall of Saigon in April 1975. Their journey brought Kim and his parents to Guam where they were sheltered in a refugee camp.

"The Kim family were accommodated in refugee camps located at Tent City (Orote Point), Asan Beach Park, and the former Tokyu Hotel (the Tumon property between Pacific Islands Club and Ypao Beach; behind Proa restaurant) before eventually leaving Guam for Fort Eglin, Florida," stated a release from the Guam Philharmonic Foundation Inc.

Kim, now a professor of anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has devoted much of his career to a special interest in humanity's global history of warfare.

"As an anthropological archaeologist, his research deals with early complex societies and the significance of the material past for modern-day stakeholders," the foundation stated. "He is especially interested in humanity's global history of organized violence and warfare. Since 2005, he has been conducting archaeological fieldwork in Vietnam at the Co Loa settlement in the Red River Delta. A heavily fortified site located near modern-day Hanoi, Co Loa is connected to Vietnamese legendary accounts and is viewed as an important foundation for Vietnamese culture."

Kim's visit to Guam is both professional and personal.

While here he will host two lectures, "The Legendary Foundations of Ancient Vietnam" and "Plumbing Nebulous Depths: Exploring Violence and Warfare in Humanity's Past."

The first lecture will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the University of Guam College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Building, Room HHS302.

The second lecture will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library in Hagåtña.

"Professionally, he would like to step foot in many of these historical places to see if there might be opportunities for further anthropological and archaeological research, done in collaboration with local community stakeholders," the foundation stated. "Additionally, he would like to explore opportunities to create an academic pipeline for those in Guam who are interested in the field of anthropology and archaeology by providing mentorship and by working with local educational institutions."

While on island, Kim will be making the most of his time establishing new connections, the foundation said.

"Personally, he would also like to connect with former refugees, Vietnam War veterans, the Vietnamese community that settled in Guam, and those who were involved with Operation New Life to share experiences and to express his deepest gratitude on behalf of his entire family," the foundation stated.

A meet-and-greet with residents and Kim is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Micronesia Mall, in the space formerly occupied by Docomo Pacific.