Former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas won't be released from federal prison as soon as he'd like.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday denied Blas's request to be released from prison citing his health issues and concerns. He was convicted of extortion in a drug-dealing case.

Blas is overweight, has heart problems and suffers from gout pain, among other health issues. He also has voiced concern he might get COVID-19 if he remains locked up.

At the federal prison in La Tuna, Texas, where he is incarcerated, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates and only eight confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff, according to the judge's denial of Blas' request to be freed.

In 2019, Blas was sentenced to 37 months in prison.

The "defendant was a mayor in the village of Yona, who used cluster mailboxes to traffic illegal drugs. ... When (a federal) informant stopped paying bribes, the then-mayor started threatening the informant to the point that the informant had to be relocated for her own safety," the judge stated.

And Blas' written letter of apology to the people of Guam "fails to say why public corruption and/or drug trafficking are harmful to Guam, indicating that defendant either lacks remorse or does not comprehend the harmful effects of his actions," the judge added.

(Daily Post Staff)