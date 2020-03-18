Former Yona mayor seeks temporary release

Former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas has asked to be temporarily released from detention so he can prepare for sentencing and attend to personal matters including his health and creditors.

Through his attorney Joseph Razzano, Blas maintains the Hagåtña Detention Facility prevents him from preparing an adequate defense.

"Temporary release is appropriate as even the former Department of Corrections director feels there are not enough officers and the conditions of detention are not humane," Razzano wrote in a motion filed in the District Court of Guam.

The former mayor pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right, for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes in the mayor's office's jurisdiction. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug dealing.

Blas has been incarcerated for 175 days. His plea called for a contested sentencing.

Razzano said it is "imperative" that all discovery, witnesses, investigations and tactics be considered in a confidential setting that is prevented by the layout of the Hagåtña lockup.

"There is no control over who shares the yard during client meanings," the defense motion stated. "This means one never knows who is possibly listening to your conversations or who is reviewing your documents or computer files, including whether or not those individuals could be witnesses or other government informants."

Medical, financial issues

Blas also is asking the court for temporary release so he can sort out his personal affairs before he is sent off island to do prison time.

Razzano said his client needs to see a neurologist for a spinal problem and needs to be diagnosed and treated.

Blas was arrested on Sept. 24, 2019, and has not been "allowed any time to deal with his personal matters or continue his medical treatment," the motion states.

Razzano also noted that his client has several creditors to deal with, including for the purchase of the home where he was arrested and his son currently resides, and other creditors that include the treasurer of Guam, Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority, among others.

Blas has asked to be released beginning April 6, through the conclusion of the sentencing.

The U.S. Probation Office has asked to delay the May 4 sentencing until June 15, as probation officers require additional time to conduct the presentence investigation due to the voluminous discovery, which includes audio and video files.