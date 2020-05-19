Former Yona mayor sentencing moved to August

The July 18 sentencing for former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas has been continued for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood filed the scheduling order on Monday that states sentencing for Blas has now been set for Aug. 10.

Blas has spent about 240 days detained by the Department of Corrections since he was arrested on federal extortion charges.

He has since pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were used for drug dealing, the prosecution had alleged.

Blas awaits the court’s decision on his request to be released from prison to take care of personal matters prior to his sentencing hearing.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano also filed a declaration on Monday in support of Blas’ motion to get out prison. It includes an attachment that details guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listing certain groups who are at a higher risk for severe illness such as COVID-19.