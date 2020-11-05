Jesse Mendiola Blas' sentencing in federal court has again been delayed.

The mayor faces sentencing in a federal case that alleges he took bribes for the use of a cluster mailbox under the control of the Yona Mayor's Office for drug-dealing purposes.

His sentencing has been delayed a number of times.

The latest postponement is related to the COVID-19 social distancing requirements. The defendant said he prefers a key witness to testify at the sentencing in person, court documents state.

The prosecution had presented as an alternative to have this key witness testify on video.

However, the former mayor raised several concerns, stating he had generally understood the witness would be physically present, court documents state.

"Considering the difficult, unforeseen circumstances created by the pandemic, and the other factors stated upon the record, the court grants defendant’s motion and continues sentencing to 8:30 a.m. on January 7-8, 2021," Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood stated in an order issued Wednesday.

The judge further stated the issue of in-person testimony might still arise in January. She stated the prosecution and defense must resolve all issues relating to the presentation of the witness via video conference, in the likely event the witness cannot appear in person in January.

Blas, who has been held in federal custody for more than one year, faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right.