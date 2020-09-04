Formerly quarantined veteran given wrong test result: ‘I just expect a thorough investigation’

Marine veteran Monte Willis has made it back home to Detroit, Michigan, in time to celebrate his brother’s birthday.

But in the weeks leading up to the celebration, Willis was stuck in the government of Guam’s quarantine facility at the Days Inn in Tamuning after he received positive COVID-19 test results with his name on it. The results, however, had another person’s address, phone number and ethnicity, forcing him to question the Public Health document.

Willis was allowed to leave the isolation facility after subsequent tests showed he tested negative for COVID and following an outpouring of public support for him.

“I just expect a thorough investigation,” Willis said in a video interview with the Post on Thursday. “Launching an investigation is the right thing for the Public Health department to do.”

“The individual, who reached out to me and whose information was on that lab result, was not someone who submitted to a COVID-19 test. So it does need to be investigated in regards to how can that happen where someone’s information ends up on a laboratory result when he doesn’t take a test. Also, to have my name there and register me as a positive patient also needs to be investigated.”

Willis was tested two more times before being released and making the long journey back to Detroit.

“I am doing well back at home,” he said. “We are not thinking about the negatives and just focusing on the positives. But it was definitely a situation that I had to get myself out of as soon as possible. If it hadn’t been for Congressman (Andy) Levin and the Joint Region (Marianas) Adm. John Menoni, I would have been there until the 29th of August. So, it would have pushed a lot of things back for myself and for my family.”

“I didn’t know whether or not my congressman was going to be able to come through. He used the word 'helpless' a lot of times when he was trying to help me because he had no rightful course of action to take … luckily, we got in touch with the commander because he was able to talk to the governor and she agreed to his terms,” he said.

The TV news station in his hometown also captured the moment he arrived.

The first couple of days, he admits, felt nightmarish as he struggled to get back into his normal routine.

“It was a lot of emotions about being out of quarantine and what would be my first thing I do as soon as I get home,” he said. “Even getting back home, I want to say the first 48 hours it was still surreal. I couldn’t believe I was home because it was a lot of headache just trying to keep in touch with everybody. My eating and sleeping habits were a little off when I was in quarantine, so that is still coming around, to be honest. But the first steps off of the island were great even though I did get to spend a little bit of time with my friends when I was released.”

He said health officials on Guam have told him the first positive test result – that lists his name but with another person's personal information including Caucasian as race – does belong to him. He is a Black man.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed it is investigating Willis’ case, due to potential federal health privacy law violations.

“I want to say thank you to The Guam Daily Post, to the locals who shared my story on social media, and countless veterans who reached out to me. There was so much of an outpouring of support and that elevated my case to help me get home.”

The situation also made him miss out on a work project on Andersen Air Force Base, but he said he does intend to revisit some of his friends who took care of him the night before he left the island.

Willis adds that the lesson learned for him is to travel with negative test results.