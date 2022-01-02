Humåtak Mayor Johnny Quinata and his staff cleaned debris and remaining graffiti at Fort Nuestra Señora de la Soledad last week, but removing stubborn paint and restoring the historic site will take more work.

Appearing remotely from the park to attend the Islandwide Beautification Task Force meeting Tuesday morning, the mayor said he was given a bucket of paint to mix with water to clean the fort of graffiti.

That paint is a lime based, breathable paint, according to Joseph Quinata, the chief program officer for the Guam Preservation Trust. They had first tried scraping off the algae that was spray painted by the vandals, but there were places painted on the fort that didn't have algae, he said.

"So the next step I did was provide the lime based paint so that they can be able to apply it to the area and see how far they can go," Joseph Quinata said.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, chairman of the IBTF, noted that the materials and methods used to build the 200-year old fort isn't the same as modern structures and the fort can't be maintained without taking that into consideration.

Michael Makio, chairman of the Guam Historic Preservation Review Board, stated that fort is composed of a specific type of limestone and that they want to keep in touch with the mayor's office on what the interim repairs will be, because they do want to do a long term repair afterwards.

"As you stated lieutenant governor, because it was originally a limestone type and it has a breathable surface, we have to quickly come back after this interim repair and get the long term repair so that it doesn't the substrate of the building material.

The lieutenant governor said he was on the preservation trust when the fort was rehabilitated years ago, and they had to contract a company that brought in Mexican artisans who were familiar with the fort's building method.

Joseph Quinata said that was the first major project for the preservation trust at the time, and the trust incorporated the local community to learn the same skill as the Mexican artisans, including archeologists working on the fort. The project "sort of" gave the trust the impetus to look at other projects on island, he added.

During the IBTF meeting, Joseph Quinata also informed the lieutenant governor that the preservation trust had just received a letter awarding grants for the repair and replacement of cannons seen around Guam.

"Before the end of next year, you'll see that the cannons will be refurbished. Not only at Fort Soledad, but also Fort Santa Agueda in Agana Heights, as well as the governor's office," Joseph Quinata said.