Ernesto Picayo, 66, and his wife, Erlinda, showed up six hours early to make sure they received their second dosage of the Moderna vaccine, even without an appointment.

They were among the limited walk-in clients at the satellite COVID-19 vaccination clinic, from 1-7 p.m. Friday, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, residents said, will give them a much better chance against COVID-19. More doses of the vaccines arrived this week.

Picayo said he and his wife went to UOG at 7 a.m. and patiently waited in their vehicle, for the most part.

Once inside, it took them about 30 minutes from being processed to getting the Moderna vaccine and then a 15-minute observation time to be sure they're fine after getting the dosage.

"It's worth the wait," Picayo, wearing a face shield and a mask, said during the 15-minute observation time after the vaccination.

He said the decision to get there early was prompted by their experience getting the first dosage, at Okkodo High School, in January. At the time, the couple from Mangilao waited seven hours, Picayo said.

They were supposed to be the first two people to get vaccinated at the UOG center Friday but a restroom break got in the way, Picayo said.

'Better than getting coronavirus'

The person behind them, Paul Zerzan, 68, was ushered in first when the Department of Public Health and Social Services satellite COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UOG opened.

"Hopefully I'm immune," Zerzan said, happy to get his second dose of the Moderna vaccine. He said he went to UOG at 10:45 a.m.

Experiencing side effects for one day, he said, is better than getting COVID-19.

"So if that happens, I'm just going to spend a day in bed," he said.

COVID-19 so far has claimed 129 lives and infected more than 7,400 others on Guam since March 2020. Economically, it has displaced some 30,000 workers.

A day early

Attorney Gary Gumataotao was also at the vaccination clinic.

"Apparently, I'm here too early," he said.

He thought he could get his second Moderna shot on Friday, but he's a day early based on the minimum number of days required between shots. So he will be coming back for today's clinic.

A diabetic, Gumataotao said he was looking forward to being fully vaccinated so he could better protect himself and the people around him.

"And I have clients that are older. I deal mostly with senior citizens so I don't want them to be sick from me. That's another reason," the 66-year-old said.

The attorney also noted how fast and organized the vaccination clinic was at UOG.

The Guam National Guard, along with UOG and other partners, helped DPHSS in operating and staffing the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at UOG.

For Guam to reach herd immunity, about 100,000 need to be vaccinated, members of the governor's physicians advisory group said.

'Educated, vaccinated, caffeinated, dedicated'

Cheryl Cubol, 37, a biology teacher at Simon Sanchez High School, said being able to get the vaccine is something to be thankful for in these challenging times.

It was her first dosage of the Moderna vaccine, she said, and she is looking forward to the second one.

"We’re very fortunate to get the vaccine here on the island," she said. "Being an educator, going back to face to-face (classes), I feel that's very important for our safety and the safety of our kids to get this done right away, as soon as we can."

The news about the coronavirus mutation, she said, makes it more urgent to get vaccinated.

Cubol's fellow science teacher at Simon Sanchez High School, Julieta "Jay" Anitok, shared the same gratefulness about the availability of vaccine on Guam.

To mark the occasion of their COVID-19 vaccination, Cubol used her own printing machine to print these words on her and her colleague's gray shirts: "Educated. Vaccinated. Caffeinated. Dedicated."

"What a way to describe today's event," Cubol said.