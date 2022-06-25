A recent forum in the Republic of Palau aimed to tap traditional wisdom as part of the continued effort to preserve and protect the nation’s marine environment and life.

The forum, titled “Resilient Palau," was the first of its kind. It explored how the Rubekul Belau, which consists of the republic’s male elders or chiefs, can support Palau’s communities, environment and economy, the Palau International Coral Reef Center stated in a press release.

Asap Bukurrou, Palau Aquarium supervisor and a traditional leader of Ngiwal, gave a presentation on research efforts in the Euotelel a Klingil a Debel Belau, or Palau National Marine Sanctuary.

Bukurrou shared ongoing studies of tuna spawning and fish biodiversity in the sanctuary, as well as new footage of Palau’s deep-sea marine life.

“The Palau National Marine Sanctuary holds hundreds of different species, some of which are very threatened,” Bukurrou said. “And there are many more waiting to be discovered, especially in the sanctuary’s deep waters.”

The Coral Reef Center’s chief executive officer, Yimnang Golbuu, gave a presentation on the state of Palau’s marine life.

“Issues like overfishing of our reef fish and the sedimentation of our coral reefs have impacted our environment for many years,” Golbuu said. “But recent conservation efforts like the protected areas network and reef fish export ban are starting to make positive changes.”

The enabling legislation for the sanctuary went into effect Jan. 1, 2020. It closed 80% of Palau’s Exclusive Economic Zone to all forms of extractive activities including all types of fishing, according to the PICRC website. The PNMS is among the world’s largest marine protected areas. The remaining 20% of Palau’s EEZ is designated as a Domestic Fishing Zone that will support food security and bring more economic benefits to the people of Palau.

The Coral Reef Center is mandated under its founding law to provide information and technical support to the the Rubekul Belau.

“Working with traditional leaders is one of the center’s most important duties,” Golbuu said. “It was an honor to be invited to join the forum last week and we will continue to support the Rubekul Belau however we can.”