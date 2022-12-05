In a forum held Saturday, University of Guam students dissected the military buildup and its effects on the local housing market and economy.

The forum called, "Unveiling the military expansion, the effects on Guam’s housing and economy,” brought together professionals in the economics, real estate and private and local sectors to form a panel.

Roseann Jones and Siska Hutapea were two of the panelists ready to dive in.

Jones, a professor of economics at UOG and interim dean at the School of Business and Public Administration, has conducted economic impact studies on Guam’s economy and labor force.

She was the first to speak and began with what “we already know."

“The topic of this forum is about the military expansion and its impacts on the economy and housing. Just as context for Guam, Guam’s economic development derives from two sectors, as we all recognize, tourism and military,” she said.

The two sectors bring jobs, household income, business revenue and government revenue through taxation and create vibrant economic activity, according to Jones.

“But, as we look at this Guam context and begin to think about the impact of the expansion of the military on housing and economy, I’d like to bring back into focus the idea of economics, which is less about money and more about decision making,” she said.

The decision making she referred to is the fundamental question of how resources should be allocated.

“It's not necessarily the money, it’s really about, we are on a small island, we have a small population, we have great demands and we have limited resources. How do we blend that together to make the decisions we have to make about economic impact and, particularly, today on housing,” she said.

Those decisions hinge on how Guam's people use land, maintain clean water and air, employ people and care for natural resources and environment.

“That’s an unusual perspective for some that are focused on certain elements of this question of the impact, but those voices are rising from our environmentalists and communities around the globe that want us to think about the allocations of these resources and its impact on more than just jobs and government and business, but in the totality,” she said.

It's part of the economic ecosystem, according to Jones, and housing is part of that.

“The three questions there that we would begin to look at is: What are we going to produce in this case in terms of housing? How much of it is to be produced, who will get what is produced and what resources will we use to produce it?” she asked, as she urged the audience to take a broader look at the issue.

Right now, she said, economists know housing has become out of reach for more residents of Guam, as it is a scarce resource.

“We do not, in some cases, don’t have enough housing, we don’t necessarily have the right mix of housing and the markets we try to serve on Guam is diverse,” she said.

Combine that with the rising costs of living on island to include the increased costs of homeownership and rentals, utilities and travel, Jones said, affordability on many fronts is an issue in the housing market.

“We are also seeing that part of our population is deciding that it’s too expensive to be here. The U.S. census and other agencies have looked at migration throughout this region and discovered throughout the region including Guam are losing population,” she said. "What has also been documented is that our wages are about 30% below the U.S. averages and that's across the board for most income occupation categories.”

According to panelist Huptapea, a member of the Guam Chamber of Commerce and the president and founder of Cornerstone Valuation Inc., the average median cost of a single-family dwelling on Guam has doubled.

“In 2017, when the military buildup started, the median price of a single-family dwelling in Guam was $240,000 and, as of the third quarter of 2022, the median price of single-family dwelling is $425,000. So, in five years there has been significant increase,” she said.

But the military buildup is only one contributing factor, she said.

“Part of it is because of that, but it's mostly also because we don’t have enough contractors that can build additional supply of homes at a decent price, limited infrastructure in certain areas that make the cost to build expensive. Permitting issues - it could take six months just to get a permit for a single-family dwelling and, of course, the rising interest rate is affecting the market now,” Hutapea said of the current real estate landscape.

There is an upside to the military buildup that Hutapea said she recently came to realize.

“That all of this development, the military construction, $8.7 billion at the Marine base alone and another close to $4 billion or $5 billion outside, it will require facility maintenance,” she said.

Which means job opportunity for the local workforce and other development outside the fence.

“I am aware … (on) Route 3, ... there are several commercial, retail, medical improvement that’s being proposed and more housing in the Route 3 vicinity being proposed. Definitely, there are multiple development activities as a result of this,” she said.