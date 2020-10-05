Forum links social justice, suicide prevention

More than 1,000 people attended an online forum held by the University of Guam's I Pinangon Campus Suicide Prevention Program this week to explore the relationship between social justice – or as some stated, a lack thereof – and the risk of suicide.

Participants in the forum, entitled "Diversity, Social Justice and Suicide Prevention," provided unique perspectives on how these issues are related to the Micronesian region.

KristiAnna Santos Whitman, Ph.D., project director for the youth suicide prevention program Guam Focus on Life at the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, said there is a "natural link" between diversity, social justice and suicide prevention.

Whitman spoke of how the impact of an explosion of protests for racial and social equality in the states, ignited by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minnesota this summer, reverberated in the island territory.

"Thousands of miles from these killings and brutality, the Guam community felt and experienced this pain," Whitman said. "The issues of systemic racism and discrimination also led our local community to look inward and understand what was going on locally."

She said examining what "privilege" and the perception of "normal" mean on island can foster an understanding needed to support social equality and the fight against discrimination, which can impact a person's mental health and, therefore, the risk of death by suicide.

"By practicing kindness and compassion, by opening our hearts and listening to the experiences of others, through the use of our voices to bring awareness to those who might not be heard we can promote a diverse, socially just Guam that is united against suicide," she said.

'Stress brought on by colonization'

Director of the I Pinangon Campus Suicide Prevention Program, Iain Twaddle, Ph.D., shared findings of studies on suicide and indigenous populations in his home country of Canada.

"Suicide rates for adolescent and young adult males within indigenous populations are often two to six times higher than those of nonindigenous male youths," said Twaddle, a professor of clinical psychology and Micronesian studies.

Twaddle said the findings can help answer the question of why suicide rates are higher among these populations.

"Many researchers have focused on colonization and marginalization among (indigenous communities) as the underlying cause explaining that the acculturated stress brought on by colonization can be passed on from generation to generation," he said.

Twaddle said further findings from the research showed that active involvement in preservation of their culture and language had dramatically reduced rates of suicide among youths. Suicide rates were six times greater in indigenous populations where less than half of the members spoke their native language, according the study.

Forum panelist Nedine Songeni, program coordinator at Humanities Guåhan, an independent nonprofit organization that provides foundational support and educational resources for the people of Guam, fielded a question about whether reuniting people with their culture can play a role in reducing the risk of suicide.

"I feel like it definitely might be a factor," she said, explaining that researchers found evidence of this through their programs.

A very different picture

Guam has a suicide rate that is 65% higher than the United States, said panelist Dr. Ann David, chairwoman of the State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup, and two groups here are of particularly high risk.

David said in 2019 CHamorus accounted for the highest number of suicides, but when the numbers are adjusted to reflect the ethnic groups' numbers in relation to the total population, Chuukese have the highest suicide rate per 100,000.

She said the data shows a very different picture of suicide on Guam as compared to the U.S.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and is highest among those between ages 52 and 59. In the U.S., whites have the highest rate of suicide and Asians and Pacific Islanders have the lowest. In Guam, suicide is the eighth leading cause of death and is highest among those aged 30 to 39. Chuukese and CHamorus have the highest suicide rates, according to David.

"Suicide risk reflects social inequity and interventions need to take this equity dimension into consideration," she said.

Discrimination, marginalization

Another panelist, Samuel Ilesugam, executive director of the Guma' Måmi program, hails from the outer islands of Yap and said the role ethnicity and discrimination play in the risk of suicide is something he knows well.

"Culturally it's a taboo, especially for men," he said. "It's difficult to talk about in my own community."

Guma' Måmi assists those with disabilities to integrate and find inclusion in their communities. Ilesugam said those with disabilities and/or mental illness on Guam are often afforded more compassion and assistance in relation to suicide prevention than Micronesians on island.

"Both groups experience discrimination; both groups are marginalized; both groups are living with stigma," he said. "Because of the discrimination and the feeling of being marginalized, it affects access to health and support systems. Being immigrants, we don't have the cultural and social supports in place."

The message from Ilesugam and other participants and panelists in the forum was that social justice and discrimination on Guam and in the region must be addressed in the effort to prevent suicide.

"We need to create a caring and loving community in order to eliminate suicide," he said.