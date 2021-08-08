About 500 backpacks, notebooks, folders, and other school supplies were lined neatly on tables at the Harvest Ministries gymnasium for the island’s foster children.

This was the Harvest House’s 11th year hosting the Back-to-School Supply Stash, said Bethany Taylor, executive director and founder.

The island’s 500 or so foster children were invited to attend the event, which also included a shaved ice station, bounce houses, a hair cut station, a photo booth so children and their foster families can take photos, and an arts and crafts station.

The organization also had lunch made for the children and in another room of the gymnasium clothes were folded neatly on tables and organized for parents and children to easily find the size and styles the need and want.

“We’re really excited to host them today. It’s really special and it’s a day all about our foster children,” Taylor said, adding she hopes the event helps set the tone for a positive school year.

Harvest House is a faith-based, nonprofit ministry for foster children and families on Guam that provides for their physical needs, spiritual encouragement and emotional support.

“We thank all the community members … we’re really thankful for all of our donations,” she said, noting that many businesses and local community groups as well as individuals donated to Saturday’s event.

She said there is still an opportunity for people to donate.

“We help everyday foster children who’ve been abused, abandoned or neglected. They come to our doors, we get them showered and washed up and so essentials, shampoo, soap, and other things like backpacks are always welcome all year long,” she said.

She said donations can be dropped off at Harvest House Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 300-5433 (LIFE) if you're interested in helping or becoming a foster parent.