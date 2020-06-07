Foster families sought during pandemic

Long-term homes are needed for about 25 kids at Alee Shelter for Children and other group homes and treatment facilities. Foster home placements are still underway during the COVID-19 pandemic said Grace Iwashita, a foster care licensing social worker with the Department of Public Health and Social Services Bureau of Social Services Administration.

Iwashita said the challenge of finding foster homes has been ongoing for years but the amount of foster applications at the office remains the same as it was pre-pandemic.

How they have handled application has been adjusted somewhat said Iwashita. Interviews typically conducted in person were done on the telephone though home inspections still took place. The bureau was still able to conduct child abuse and neglect checks. Child Protection Services social works have also included questions about COVID-19 exposure in their assessments.

There have been some delay in issuing foster licenses, but Iwashita said contact with foster children and existing foster families has been maintained by phone, text message and home visits when necessary.

“There are still not enough foster homes, but for the most part, the pandemic has not had much effect on our foster parents’ decision to have foster children live in their homes,” Iwashita said.

Yet emergency placements in group homes have been a concern, she said, and children now need to get medical clearances before they are placed in homes to ensure other children at the shelters are safe and protected from COVID-19.

Some services to foster children and their families have had to be put on hold because of agencies that offered some counseling and mental health service where closed or limiting contact with the public because of the pandemic.

Visits between children and birth families have been suspended, but the bureau has made accommodations to encourage connections through video and phone calls, photo sharing and updates about the children’s progress in foster care.

There are 341 foster children in the bureau’s legal custody, many of whom are in the care of a relative, and some who remain in the birth parents’ physical custody. About 28 children are in licensed foster homes.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent Iwashita can be reached at the DPHSS at 475-2675.