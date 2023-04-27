A foster parent accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in his care last month was appointed a new attorney.

On Wednesday morning, Ryan Joshua Cruz, 32, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan to plead to a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

However, the hearing did not go forward as Cruz's attorney at the hearing, Richard Dirkx from the Alternate Public Defender, told Quan the office needed to withdraw because of a conflict of interest.

Quan replaced the Alternate Public Defender, which provides defense counsel to indigent defendants free of charge, with private attorney James Spivey, and rescheduled another hearing for May 10.

Cruz, a foster parent, was charged last month after a Child Protective Services social worker reported to the Guam Police Department that Cruz sexually assaulted his 12-year-old foster child who had been placed in his care on Feb. 13.

According to court documents, Cruz allegedly sexually assaulted his male foster child three days later when the boy woke up to find his boxers and shorts partially removed. The child said he told Cruz to stop, but it was reported Cruz repeated this action every day until Feb. 26.

During that period, Cruz was also accused of sexually assaulting the child while in Cruz's vehicle, asking “if he and the victim could shower together,” a magistrate's complaint stated.

Cruz was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison, who also ordered Cruz to stay away from the victim and all other minors.

Oversight

The charging of Cruz caused the 37th Guam Legislature's Committee on Land, Health, Justice and Culture to hold an oversight hearing for the Department of Public Health and Social Services to discuss its vetting process of potential foster parents, primarily because Cruz was previously accused of similar acts in the past.

At the hearing, DPHSS explained that prior to Cruz's charging, the vetting process included looking to see if an individual was convicted of a crime, but not checking the person's full criminal background. According to Post files, Cruz had an active 2022 case in which he faced similar charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, along with a 2018 case that was dismissed and expunged from his record.

After Cruz was charged, DPHSS representatives stated they have introduced changes to the process and are also looking at other changes that would involve coordinating with law enforcement and the courts.

However, the vice chair of the legislative committee, Sen. Joanne Brown, was concerned and angry by the fact Cruz had slipped through the cracks of the vetting process. Brown is demanding that another hearing be held to allow DPHSS Director Arthur San Agustin, who was absent, to be subpoenaed and made to attend another oversight of his agency.