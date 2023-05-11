Foster parent denies child sex assault

A foster parent pleaded not guilty to charges related to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

On Wednesday morning, Ryan Joshua Cruz, 32, appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison to answer to a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges stem from the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old. The child reported to police that Cruz first sexually assaulted him Feb. 16 and then every day until Feb. 26, court documents state.

Cruz appeared nearly two weeks ago to answer to the charges, but the case was continued to Wednesday because of a conflict of interest expressed by his then-appointed counsel from the Alternate Public Defender.

James Spivey, Cruz's newly appointed attorney, entered a not guilty plea to the charges on behalf of Cruz and waived his right to a speedy trial.

A jury was requested and the case was assigned to Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Cruz is on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and has been ordered to stay away from the boy and all other minors.

Oversight

The charging of Cruz led the Department of Public Health and Social Services to revisit its process of vetting potential foster parents. Cruz was charged in the past of criminal sexual conduct and has an active 2022 case.

The process will now look at an individual's full criminal record rather than just convictions. Cruz had not been convicted in any of his prior cases, Public Health stated at an oversight hearing held before the 37th Guam Legislature's Committee on Land, Health, Justice and Culture last month.