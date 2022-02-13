Seven student-run companies created and sold products as part of this school year’s Junior Achievement Guam program, but it was Fouha Crafts that came out on top as the Company of the Year.

The program challenges students to come up with a product and a business plan to market and sell it. As with other businesses, COVID-19 made it difficult for the young entrepreneurs to meet, market and even sell their products. Delays in shipments created additional hurdles.

The student entrepreneurs took it all in stride and kept going, said Erlinda Alegre, from Bank of Hawaii, board vice chairperson and emeritus of Junior Achievement Guam.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Congratulations to all of our winners,” Alegre said. “Just for participating and completing the program, this is a testament to your tenacity and grit, to learn and grow and strive to be a better version of yourself. That, to me, makes you all winners.”

There were seven student companies created by the 150 high school students who joined this year’s competition, according to the press release. There were teams from Tiyan High, Southern High, and Okkodo High schools. Corporate mentors included United Airlines, Title Guaranty of Guam, The Post, GTA, Bank of Guam, Bank of Hawaii, Community First Guam and Bank of Guam.

Winning teams, individuals

The Company of the Year competition kicked off in September 2021 and concluded with the virtual Award Ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 12.

JA Guam announced the winners in various categories:

Company of the year:

• First: Fouha Crafts, sponsored by Title Guaranty, won the 2021-2022 JA Guam Company of the Year

• Second: The Movement Guam, sponsored by United Guam

• Third: GTA’s The Amare Project

President of the Year

• First: Mark Wang of Fouha Crafts

• Second: Grace Dela Cruz of The Amare Project

• Third: Sophia Espaldon, Gatbun Tinifok

Product of the Year: Gatbun Tinifok, The Guam Daily Post

Best Annual Report: The Movement Guam

Best Business Video Presentation & Best Financial Management: Fouha Crafts

Best TV Pop Up TV Commercial: Lending Hands

Best Trade Fair Display: Bank of Hawaii’s SPARK

Vice President of Finance of the Year: Sebastian Lee, Fouha Crafts

VP Marketing of the Year: Ha’ani Sanchez from Serein, Tiyan High School

VP Production: Justin Joseph

What’s next?

As first and second place winners of the Company of the Year, Fouha Crafts, and The Movement Guam will represent Guam at the JA Asia Pacific’s annual competition which highlights the achievements of young entrepreneurs in 11 JA country members, according to the press release.

Pinki Lujan, JA Guam executive director, commended students for the products they came up with.

“The products were amazing this year, from go-green products to products that addressed COVID-19 (protection, to) mental health awareness,” Lujan said, adding that

Getnon Tinakpok’s washable & reusable bags made from paper will be continued.

“You’re going to see future version so that with our new JA logo that’s going to be launched (soon).”

All the products created through this year’s program will have additional opportunities as JA Guam will be hosting a Pop-Up Company Program.

“(Company of the Year) is our flagship program, but JA worldwide thought it would be cool to offer one just for the pop-up industry,” she said. “So that’s coming up.”

Alegre thanked the company sponsors and advisors who led their student teams through the program.

“It was and continues to be a very challenging time,” she said. “It wasn’t easy but it was a success because of everyone’s contribution so thank you, Pinki, advisors, judges and board, and everyone who made this a success.”

JA Guam also thanked: GEDA, GRMC, the GCC DECA Marketing program, Bank of Hawaii, GEDA and Bank of Guam, SBDC, United and GTA.

“We are thrilled to have been able to host our Annual Company of the Year Program in a hybrid format and during these challenging times. We are in gratitude of our very own Executive Director Pinki Lujan, our company partners, our board members, the mentors, the judges and most especially the students who have worked tirelessly to make this program a success,” said JA Guam Board chairperson Joey Miranda III.