A decomposed body was found behind a residence in Yigo after police received a call of a foul odor Monday morning.

Officers with the Guam Police Department responded to Tun Luis Anaco Street around 8 a.m., according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Police searched the area and found the body behind a home.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Crime scene detectives, including investigators with the GPD Forensic Science Division, were present at the scene.

The case is under investigation.

Police have yet to confirm whether authorities suspect any foul play.

No details have been released about the victim.

Death investigations

This is the latest, as-yet unexplained death being looked into by police in recent months.

Last Friday, a man was found lifeless at the Tamuning Plaza Hotel. The building is currently being used as a shelter for the homeless. Authorities do not suspect his death was a result of foul play, but the official cause has yet to be determined through an autopsy.

Separately, investigators have yet to release new details into the case involving a man’s skeletal remains found last month in Harmon. Police, at the time, said the man ranges in age from his late 50s to early 60s.

Detectives also have yet to find any clues to help them solve a homicide that unfolded after human remains were found in a trash fire just off Route 10 in Chalan Pago in January. Authorities said only parts of an unidentified man’s body were found at the scene, according to Post files.

Authorities released sketches of the man’s tattoos in hopes that the community can help to identify him, but as of Monday, he has yet to be named and no suspects have been arrested in connection with his death.