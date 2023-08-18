Foundation donates $20K to Red Cross

CONTRIBUTION: The Guam chapter of the American Red Cross received a donation of $20,000 from the Paul M. Calvo Community Foundation to aid in Typhoon Mawar relief efforts. Pictured, from left, are: Paul A. Calvo; Kathy Calvo; Rob Marks, American Red Cross director; former Gov. Eddie Calvo; Mark Tokito, American Red Cross director; Chita Blaise, American Red Cross executive director; Leslie Luther, director of external relations, Mawar operations; Jeff Cook, American Red Cross director; Caroline Sablan, American Red Cross director; and Rose Grino, American Red Cross director. Photo courtesy of Pay-Less Supermarkets 

The Paul M. Calvo Community Foundation donated $20,000 to the Guam chapter of the American Red Cross earlier this month in support of relief operations for Typhoon Mawar, Pay-Less Supermarkets announced in a press release.

The foundation focuses on providing opportunities by distributing grant funding to eligible local organizations dedicated to enhancing the quality of life on the island and addressing pressing issues in the areas of public health, education, social welfare and the environment, Pay-Less Supermarkets said in the release.

“The family appreciates all the hard work and acknowledges Chita Blaise’s long-standing leadership to the Guam chapter along with all the hardworking Red Cross directors,” Kathy Calvo, president of Pay-Less Supermarkets, stated in the release.

The supermarket's parent company, PMC Investments Inc., collaborated with Matson Shipping Lines and the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance last month through its affiliate entities, PDC Wholesale and Pay-Less Logistics, to provide support to the island's residents after the typhoon.

According to a prior news release, the Micronesia Climate Change Alliance arranged for two shipping containers to be filled within six weeks of the typhoon with relief supplies through CHamoru organizations in the U.S. mainland.

“It’s because of the ardent support and generosity of the PMC Investment/PMC family, that we are able to do what we need to do in times of disaster,” said Blaise, executive director of the Guam chapter of the American Red Cross.

The containers were unloaded and arranged for distribution on July 8, among seven mayors' offices and 10 organizations, including the Serve Guam Commission, AmeriCorps, Hågat-Sånta Rita Seventh-day Adventist Church, BeHeartfelt, Guma Mami Inc., Touchpoint Church of God, Para Todus Hit and Sagan Kotturan CHamoru.

