Foundation to host free grant-writing workshop

Local nonprofit organizations seeking support to boost efforts to serve the island community in the areas of education, environment, health and social services have the chance to apply for mini-grants from the Pay-Less Markets Community Foundation.

The foundation announced in a news release that it will host its annual mini-grant writing workshop for free from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 15 at the Pay-Less Markets Corporate Office's Building B in Hagåtña.

The foundation focuses on providing opportunities by distributing grant funding to eligible local organizations dedicated to enhancing the overall quality of life on the island by addressing urgent issues, the release stated.

It gave last year’s grant winners a total of $29,833.20. The Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association; Harvest House Inc.; Knights of Columbus – Our Lady of Mount Carmel; Mañe’lu; Oceanic Ascent Education Inc.; the Okkodo Parent-Teacher-Student Association; and Sanctuary Inc. of Guam were recipients of donations last year.

The provision of funding for the award is dependent on the amount of money generated from the annual Pay-Less Kick the Fat 5K Run/Walk and Wellness Festival. According to the grant application, the event is scheduled to take place on March 16, 2024.

The deadline for grant proposal submissions is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 13. As indicated in the application, it's required that proposals be physically delivered to the Pay-Less Corporate Office as email submissions won't be accepted.

Funds can't be used for lobbying, scholarships, operational costs, deficit financing or fundraising.

Awards will be announced Nov. 17.

Requirements

Applicants may apply for up to $5,000 to fund a particular project and should meet the following requirements:

• Applicants must be local nonprofit and charitable community-based organizations.

• Applicants must be in existence for more than two years.

• Applicants may only propose work that will serve or benefit Guam residents.