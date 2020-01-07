A crew of men were arrested for rioting and disorderly conduct at a local hotel on Saturday.

Manuel B. Alberto, Chad Tyler Vivas, John Joseph Yoshida Olandez and Ailah Denae Crisostomo were charged at the Superior Court of Guam with rioting as a third-degree felony and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

Four friends, which included defendants Crisostomo and Vivas, along with a minor and a woman, had leased a room at the hotel. For reasons not stated in the magistrate’s complaint, they were exchanging threats on Twitter with a local family. Members of that family, including defendants Alberto, Olandez, a woman and a minor, arrived at the hotel and they got into a fight with the group of friends.

“Later, people could not always identify to police exactly who did what in the fight,” documents state.

The magistrate complaint notes that there were punches thrown, at least one person was placed in a double-arm takedown, and a bat was produced by someone but that one of the minors as well as Crisostomo used it to their opponents, slamming them in the head, ribs and face.

The car that the family had arrived in had an assortment of weapons, including a baseball bat, a baton, brass knuckles and pepper spray.