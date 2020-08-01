Four beaches named to EPA watch list

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency identified four beaches in its advisory issued Friday.

The results of 43 samples taken July 30 listed the following beaches as polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

* Nimitz Beach in Agat;

* West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain in Hagåtña;

* Merizo Pier - Mamaon Channel in Merizo; and

* Talofofo Bay in Talofofo.

According to the Guam EPA, residents are cautioned against swimming, fishing or playing in these waters, which may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.

Guam EPA also stated that Aug. 10 to 14 will be the next projected dates for jellyfish to be prevalent in Guam waters. Mid-July was the peak of Guam's jellyfish sightings.

A fish and shellfish consumption advisory still exists for Orote Point, Agana Swamp and Cocos Lagoon. Seafood caught in these areas may contain polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chlorinated pesticides or dioxins at levels that are not safe to eat.

An additional advisory was issued by Guam EPA for Tanguisson Beach: No harvesting or consumption of seaweed, fish or marine organisms is allowed at Tanguisson.

Information was provided in a press release.