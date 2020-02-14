Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio signed four bills into law on Thursday including a measure that aims to decrease the likelihood of releasing repeat sex offenders back into society and another that seeks to give parity to Department of Youth Affairs youth service workers by including them as uniformed personnel for purposes of early retirement.

Tenorio signed Bill 173-35, introduced by Sen. Therese Terlaje, into law, creating the “Criminal Sexual Conduct Assessment and Rehabilitation Act.” The law establishes a standardized procedure for measuring the risk of criminal sexual conduct recidivism and identifies potential for rehabilitation.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson's Bill 231-35 now considers DYA youth service workers as uniformed personnel for retirement purposes, allowing them to retire up to five years earlier, similar to customs, police and corrections officers.

Sen. Telo Taitague's legislation to raise fines for violations of signage laws was also signed into public law as was Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes' Bill 41 that establishes the Public Policy Institute Program.