Four sailors who tested positive for COVID-19 were medically evacuated from the USS Theodore Roosevelt to Guam on Wednesday and taken to the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam for evaluation and treatment.

According to Joint Region Marianas, surveillance testing of the four sailors conducted on Tuesday was "indicative of COVID-19."

The sailors were isolated in accordance with CDC guidelines until they could be flown off the ship to Guam.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, "Joint Region Marianas has been working in cooperation with the Government of Guam to ensure proper advance notification of the patients’ arrival on Guam. The patients will be treated at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and will be isolated at U.S. Naval Base Guam in accordance with CDC protocols."