Police are looking for four people wanted in connection with a burglary investigation.

Nellie Ann Alvarez, 48; Louis Julian San Nicolas, 35; Jeremi Topasna Mapote, 36; and Jerald Joseph Alvarez, 30, are being sought for questioning, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Details about the case have not been made public.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 671-475-8515/16/17.