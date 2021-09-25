A man who admitted he molested a 4-year-old girl known to him will spend four years confined in a Department of Corrections facility.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino sentenced Lawrence Vincent C. Fegurgur, 28, on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct earlier this year.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the input of the young victim and her mother were taken strongly into consideration prior to offering the plea agreement and through sentencing.

“Justice never has one face. What constitutes justice in our system must be dictated by the individual facts of a case. I do believe justice was done in this instance,” said prosecuting attorney Jeremiah Luther. “This was a difficult case involving a very young victim. I would like to thank the victim and her mother for their patience and keeping the lines of communication open.”

Fegurgur was accused of sexually assaulting the victim in September 2020, Post files state.