A young girl on her way to school in Sinajana Tuesday morning had a scare after she was apparently chased by a man she did not know.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez confirms the fourth-grade student was walking to C.L. Taitano Elementary School around 7:40 a.m. when a man approached her in front of the church and offered her candy.

The stranger then chased after the child who ran towards the school and reported the incident.

The school contacted the Guam Police Department and the student’s parents to notify them about what occurred.

“We are grateful that the student is unharmed, and that she had the courage to run and report this incident to school authorities. We are also grateful for the immediate response from the Guam Police Department. The whole school is on alert for any unusual or suspicious activity,” said Fernandez. “Our call is for the community to continue to work together to watch out for our kids as they walk to and from school.”

GPD has not yet released any information about the incident.