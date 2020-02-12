Fourth grader reports stranger chased her on her way to school

A young girl on her way to school Tuesday morning in Sinajana had a scare after she was apparently chased by a man she didn’t know.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez confirmed the fourth grade student said she was walking to C.L. Taitano Elementary School around 7:40 a.m. when a man approached her in front of the church and offered her candy.

She said the stranger then chased after her, and she ran toward the school and reported the incident.

The school called the Guam Police Department and the student’s parents to notify them about what had happened.

“We are grateful that the student is unharmed and that she had the courage to run and report this incident to school authorities,” Fernandez said. “We are also grateful for the immediate response from the Guam Police Department. The whole school is on alert for any unusual or suspicious activity. Our call is for the community to continue to work together to watch out for our kids as they walk to and from school.”

GPD has not released any information about the incident.