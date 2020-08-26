Fourth Port Authority worker tests positive

A Port Authority of Guam employee who did not have contact with the three other port workers who contracted COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus.

Port General Manager Rory Respicio said the agency received the results late Tuesday.

This came after Port management received confirmation that 30 other workers who were tested through contact training have been cleared.

“We are pleased to announce that all 30 tests came back negative for COVID-19,” said Respicio. “However, a short while later, we received notification from a Port employee who was not connected to any of the prior cases that they had tested positive. Our Port Contact Tracing Team began work immediately to identify the employees who had been in contact with our latest case and testing for the additional three potentially exposed employees was completed this morning at the Department of Public Health and Social Services. We also had the area where the employee works deep cleaned as a precautionary measure. Our thoughts and prayers remain with our four coworkers for their full and speedy recovery.”

The Port is working with the Department of Public Health to test all employees who may be affected. To date, 129 employees at the port have been tested for the virus.

The Port has been handling its own contact tracing efforts to assist DPHSS.

“Our Port Contact Tracing Team has been very aggressive in immediately identifying potentially exposed Port employees and coordinating their testing with public health,” he said. “They have also taken courses to become certified in this area.”

The Port Authority of Guam remains operational.