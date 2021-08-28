Fragments of human remains found at military bases

Fragments of human remains were found at Skaggs Urban Combat Training Complex and Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz between Aug. 23-26.

Joint Region Marianas and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas are consulting with the Guam State Historic Preservation Office to investigate the discoveries. The training complex is located at Andersen South.

“The respectful treatment of all cultural resources is a priority,” said JRM Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson. “We will continue to adhere to state and federal guidelines and maintain clear and open communication with the Guam SHPO, and all of our federal and GovGuam partners to ensure that these remains are handled properly and reverently.”

Construction work has stopped in the immediate areas and MCB Camp Blaz has notified the Guam SHPO of the discoveries. Archaeologists will investigate all remains in accordance with procedures agreed upon with the SHPO.

“We will work closely with the military to determine whether the site can be preserved in place, which is our priority,” said State Historic Preservation Officer Patrick Lujan. "We assure the public that we remain vigilant in the protection of our island's cultural resources, working closely with the military and all other stakeholders in the proper, respectful handling of what is found during development.”

Lujan said the intent is to leave the remains where they are and keep the burial site intact.

“So we were successful with the burials in Camp Blaz to keep that in place and we’re working with Camp Blaz now with this particular finding to do the same,” he added.

“These findings in Andy South are in vehicle training course so the possibility of them rerouting the course around the area where the remains were found is on the table. That’s what we’re advising.”

JRM officials said they are reviewing the SHPO’s recommendation of preservation in place of a partially-intact ancient Chamorro burial at the Skaggs Urban Training Complex.

The burial was discussed at the annual Programmatic Agreement of 2011 workshop that was attended by Guam’s cultural resource management stakeholders including the Guam Preservation Trust, and members of the 36th Guam Legislature.

(Daily Post Staff)