“It’s been a great run,” said Frances Baumann as she looked back on her 40-plus years in marketing and communications on Guam.

On Jan. 31, the owner and president of Baumann Advertising is closing her ad agency and opening the next part of her adventure called life.

Baumann first came to Guam in 1974 and started working at KGTF, the local Public Broadcasting Service station, as a development director and TV producer.

“I had the pleasure of bringing Big Bird to Guam,” she said looking back at some of her fondest moments. “We brought Caroll Spinney to Guam. ... He of course played Big Bird on Sesame Street and Oscar the Grouch, so we got a two-for-one deal on that one."

“The kids loved him,” Baumann said.

And as much as she loved working at KGTF and with the kids – she had served as a public affairs officer in Portland before coming to Guam – she wanted to try her hand at creating something.

She joined Garrison and Associates, a local advertising company, in 1978. She loved it so much that she ventured off, found a partner and started Brown & Baumann Advertising, which became Baumann & Castro Advertising, and soon just Baumann Advertising.

Over the years, she said, she’s watched technology change the face of marketing and advertising on Guam.

“The main change was the introduction of computers,” she said. “We used to create ads in pieces and in layers. It was quite complex. We did most everything in black and white because you had to cut out acetate for every spot that needed color.”

She said what is now considered a simple change of a point size or a font style was cumbersome.

“Once you created an ad, you’d hope the client didn’t want to make any revisions,” she said. “Now, with computer, you could change your font point sizes ... it’s so much easier to make revisions."

“In the television side, we had big tapes that were in video (and) you had to run an A roll and a B roll. And if you wanted to edit, you’d have to press a button and ensure they coincided on the right spot,” she said. “It was really clumsy compared to today. ... Before, you were hampered technically.”

In spite of the technological restrictions, Baumann was able to create ads that won 19 national and international awards: the prestigious American Design Award in 2006, two National Health Information Awards in 1997 and 1999, six National Healthcare Advertising Awards in 1998, 1999 and 2000, and 10 worldwide The Communicator Awards in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Baumann, herself, was nominated in 2019 as Guam Businesswoman of the Year by Guam Business Magazine.

But she was quick to note that the business wouldn’t have had the success it did without the supportive clients and amazing artistic individuals she’s worked with over the decades.

“I’ve been blessed with really appreciative clients,” she said, naming local notables such as George Takagi, Henry Schnabel, Don Davis and Paul Calvo.

“All these different people have contributed so much to my career and really helped me get the work done at a really excellent level,” she said. “And I’m so proud of the team who I have been blessed to work with over the years.”

She named well-known local artists such as Ron Castro, Ariel Dimalanta, Anita Bendo and Stephanie Librando. She also worked closely with videographer Carlos Barretto, photographers Manny Crisostomo and David Castro, music producer Tom Bejado, and announcer Ray Gibson.

After such a fruitful career, she’s ready for something new.

“It’s my 40th year in business, and you can guess that I’m about 72. I’m long past the point of retirement age,” she said. “I think I’m ready to look for a new adventure, and I have grandchildren now, and I’d like to see them and spend some time with them.”

But she’s also been writing books recently, "Ramon on the Phone" and "Midge at the Fridge," which are available in print and in audio book. The latter project brought her together with Ray Gibson for another collaboration. The two books aim to promote healthy eating and living habits among children.