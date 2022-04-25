Frank Cable trains in Australia

TRAINING: Military Sealift Command civil service mariner Carlos Laguana, a search-and-rescue swimmer assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable, prepares to enter the water during a search and rescue exercise while moored at HMAS Stirling Navy Base, located in Perth, Australia on April 20. The Frank Cable is conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Henry Liu